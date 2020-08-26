Spanish Newspaper Headlines & Reaction to Messi wanting to leave Barcelona | Diario Sport, Marca, AS, L’Esportiu Frontpage August 26 2020

By Soccer Blog | Aug 26, 2020

Here is how some of the big Spanish sports newspapers (Sport, Marca, AS, MD and L’Esportiu) reacted to the news of Lionel Messi wanting to leave Barca. Frontpage headlines for August 26, 2020 (Wednesday)

Sport newspaper headline

Barca based Sport went with the headline Iguerra Total– “Total War”, pretty much summing up the position of the two sides.

Barcelona Newspaper Sport Reaction to Messi wanting to leave

Madrid paper Marca Front Page reaction (Y Estallo la Bomba- “And the Bomb Exploded”)

Marca Reaction Messi Wanting to Leave Barca

Diario AS headlines (Adios por Burofax- “Goodbye by Burofax”)

AS referring to the mode (Burofax) Messi had used to communicate to the club his desire to leave.

AS Burofax Messi Headline

Also check out potential odds on which will be Messi’s next club, and the Spanish newspaper headlines for Barca 2-8 Bayern (effectively Messi’s last game for FCB if he decides to leave)

L’Esporitu Catalan newspaper headline (Ha Dit Prou- “He said Enough”)

L'Esportiu Headline Messi Exit

Mundo Deportivo (Bomba Messi- “Messi Bomb, He wants to Leave”)

Mundo Deportivo Frontpage August 26 2020 Messi

