2019/20 season- Percentage of Domestic Players in the Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga, La Liga, Ligue 1

Here is a look at the percentage of domestic players in each of the top five European leagues (England, France, Germany, Spain, Italy) for the 2019/20 season courtesy Italian newspaper GdS. Some interesting stats regarding domestic and foreign player composition.

Which major European football league has the greatest percentage of domestic players?

The league with the highest percentage of domestic players is Spain’s La Liga with 60.2%

What is the percentage of domestic players in the Premier League?

Only 37% of the players in the PL for 19/20 were domestic- the lowest percentage among the big five European footy leagues. Therefore 63% of the players in the Prem were foreign.

Does the Bundesliga have more domestic or foreign players?

43.7% of the Bundesliga’s players are domestic- so with 56.3%, there are more foreign players than local ones.

What is the proportion of foreign players in Serie A?

Serie A’s domestic percentage is only 39.5%- the lowest among the big five leagues after England. 60.5% (nearly six in every ten players) are foreign in Italy.

What is the percentage of local players in Ligue 1?

53% of the players in the French Ligue 1 were domestic- France is the only league along with Spain to have more than half of its players in the 2019-2020 season as local players.