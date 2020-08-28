Referee for Community Shield 2020 announced as Andre Marriner | Liverpool & Arsenal records under Marriner

The referee for the 2020 Community Shield game (Arsenal v Liverpool) has been announced as Andre Marriner. The game will take place on Saturday (August 29, 2020)

Community Shield 2020 referee: Andre Marriner

Assistant referee: Mark Scholes & Marc Perry

Fourth Official: Andrew Madley

Community Shield 2020 VAR referee: David Coote

Assistant VAR referee: Dan Cook

Arsenal record under Andre Marriner: Played 39; W22, D6, L11

Liverpool record under Marriner: Played 51; W26, D16, L9

Has Andre Marriner refereed a Community Shield game before this LFC-Arsenal clash?

Yes, Marriner was in charge of the 2010/11 Community Shield clash (Chelsea 1-3 Man Utd)

Has Marriner reffed a Liverpool Arsenal game before?

Yes- list of all Arsenal v Liverpool games with Marriner as referee

Liverpool 5-5 Arsenal (LFC won 5-4 on pens, 2019/20 season, EFL Cup)

Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool (2018/19 season, League)

Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool (2010/11 season, League)

Who is the VAR referee for LFC v Arsenal in the 2020 Community Shield?

The VAR referee for the 2020 Community Shield game is David Coote- he will be assisted by Dan Cook

When did Liverpool last lose a game with Andre Marriner as referee?

The last LFC game lost with Marriner as ref came in October 2017- they lost 4-1 to Tottenham.

How many of Liverpool’s Premier League games in 2019/20 were refereed by Andre Marriner?

Four games- the home wins over Chelsea, Watford and Newcastle, and the 2-1 away win at Southampton

How many Arsenal Premier League games in 19/20 did Marriner referee?

Interestingly, the answer is none (zero). The only 19/20 Arsenal game he refereed was the aforementioned League Cup one, but no AFC match in the Premier League in the 19/20 campaign.