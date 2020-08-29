Pre Match Odds Community Shield 2020 | Arsenal v Liverpool in the Charity Shield

Here is a look at the pre-match odds for Arsenal vs Liverpool in the Community Shield later tonight. Data archived for research purposes and to be compared with actual results at the final whistle. All odds are fractional odds.

Odds on Liverpool winning the Community Shield?

Odds on LFC beating Arsenal and winning the 2020 Community Shield are 7/10

Odds on a draw in the Community Shield?

The odds on a draw are 7/2. The referee for this Community Shield game is Andre Marriner, and all three LFC-Arsenal games he’s been in charge of previously have ended in a draw.

Pre-match odds on Arsenal beating Liverpool and winning Charity Shield?

AFC winning the Community Shield is being quoted at 83/20

Odds on both teams to score in the Community Shield?

BTTS odds (for both LFC and Arsenal scoring) is at 4/6. The best odds for no BTTS is at 29/20.

Odds on Willian scoring a goal for Arsenal in the Community Shield?

Willian as an anytime goal scorer is at 11/2.

Odds on individual goal scorers (major) for Arsenal

Auba 17/10, Lacazette 5/2, Nketiah (3/1), Nicolas Pepe (5/1), Reiss Nelson (23/4), Ozil (15/2), Willock (12/1), Luiz (14/1), Sokratis (16/1)

Odds on major individual goal scorers for LFC in the Community Shield clash

Mo Salah (21/20), Sadio Mane (11/8), Rhian Brewster (15/8), Divock Origi (12/5), Firmino (12/5), Minamino (13/5), Keita (11/2), VVD, Henderson and Wijnaldum all (15/2)

Final score pre match odds for AFC v LFC

Liverpool 1-0 (17/2), Liverpool 2-0 (44/5), Liverpool 3-0 (81/5), Liverpool 4-0 (30/1)

Liverpool 2-1 (15/2), Liverpool 3-1 (61/5), Liverpool 4-1 (27/1), Liverpool 5-1 (73/1)

Liverpool 3-2 (25/1), Liverpool 4-2 (45/1), Liverpool 4-3 (100/1)

1-1 Draw (42/5), 2-2 Draw (78/5), 3-3 Draw (58/1)

Arsenal 1-0 (21/1), Arsenal 2-0 (36/1), Arsenal 3-0 (92/1)

Arsenal 2-1 (17/1), Arsenal 3-1 (45/1), Arsenal 4-1 (166/1)

Arsenal 3-2 (44/1), Arsenal 4-2 (133/1)