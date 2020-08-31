Europa League Second Qualifying Round Draw Result 2020-21- Shamrock v AC Milan, Plovdiv v Spurs & more

By Soccer Blog | Aug 31, 2020

Here is a look at the Europa League 2nd qualifying draw result conducted today (August 31, 2020). It was conducted shortly after the third qualifying round draw for the Champions League.

Who will Rangers play next in the Europa League?

Rangers will play Lincoln Red Imps from Gibraltar (away) in the 2nd qualifying round of the Europa League.

Who do Spurs play next in the Europa League?

Tottenham Hotspur will face Bulgarian side Lokomotiv Plovdiv (away) in the 2nd qualifying round of the UEL.

Which club will Aberdeen play in the Europa League 2nd qualifying round?

Aberdeen will play Viking (Norway) away in the 2nd qualifying round.

Who will Motherwell play next in UEL?

Motherwell will play Coleraine (Northern Ireland) away next in the 2nd qualifying round.

Who are AC Milan’s next Europa League opponents?

Milan will face Shamrock Rovers (Ireland) away in the UEL second qualifying round.

Who will Linfield play next in Europa?

Linfield (at home) will be playing Floriana from Malta in the second qualifying round.

Whom will Dundalk play next in Europa?

Dundalk will be away at Andorran club Inter D’Escaldes in the 2nd QR of the UEL.

  1. Sean August 31, 2020 1:42 pm

    If fans were allowed, Shamrock vs Milan would’ve been a helluva game.

