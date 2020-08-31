Champions League Third Qualifying Round Draw 2020 Result- PAOK vs Benfica, Gent vs Rapid

By Soccer Blog | Aug 31, 2020

The draw for the third qualifying round of the Champions League was conducted today (August 31, 2020) are here is the result- we have PAOK vs Benfica and Dinamo Kiev vs AZ Alkmaar among the fixtures. All games will be played on 15/16 September, 2020.

Ferencvaros’ reward for upsetting Celtic is a home tie against Dinamo Zagreb.

Champions League 3rd Qualifying Round Draw 2020

UCL Third Qualifying Round Draw 2020

Champions Path Third Qualifying Round Fixtures Champions League 2020-2021

Ferencvaros vs Dinamo Zagreb
Qarabag vs Molde
Omonia Nicosia vs Red Star Belgrade
Midtjylland vs Young Boys
Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Dynamo Brest

League Path 3rd Qualifying Round Draw UCL 20/21

PAOK vs Benfica
Dinamo Kiev vs AZ Alkmaar
Gent vs Rapid Vienna

1 Comment so far
  1. Sean August 31, 2020 1:42 pm

    From the Champions path, my tips to win would be Benfica, Dinamo Kiev and Gent.

