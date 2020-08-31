Champions League Third Qualifying Round Draw 2020 Result- PAOK vs Benfica, Gent vs Rapid

Click here for Europa League Second Qualifying Round Draw Result 2020 2021

The draw for the third qualifying round of the Champions League was conducted today (August 31, 2020) are here is the result- we have PAOK vs Benfica and Dinamo Kiev vs AZ Alkmaar among the fixtures. All games will be played on 15/16 September, 2020.

Ferencvaros’ reward for upsetting Celtic is a home tie against Dinamo Zagreb.

Champions Path Third Qualifying Round Fixtures Champions League 2020-2021

Ferencvaros vs Dinamo Zagreb

Qarabag vs Molde

Omonia Nicosia vs Red Star Belgrade

Midtjylland vs Young Boys

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Dynamo Brest

League Path 3rd Qualifying Round Draw UCL 20/21

PAOK vs Benfica

Dinamo Kiev vs AZ Alkmaar

Gent vs Rapid Vienna