Predicted lineups Germany Spain Nations League 2020 | Newspaper give possible starting XI

Here is a look at how the probable lineups for Germany vs Spain from the big German newspapers. Jogi Low has already confirmed that Atalanta wingback Robin Gosens will debut and that Kevin Trapp will be in goal. He also said they might go with three at the back (with four defenders to be potentially used later), with Niklas Sule a likely starter.

Update- 18.45 UK time- here are the actual lineups

Germany: Trapp, Kehrer, Gosens, Sule, Rudiger, Gundogan, Can, Kroos, Draxler, Werner, Sane

Spain: De Gea, Gaya, Pau Torres, Ramos, Carvajal, Fabian, Busquets, Thiago, Ferran Torres, Navas, Rodrigo

Bild expect Brandt to partner Kroos in midfield and Draxler to start, while Kicker have Gundogan in midfield and Kai Havertz in the starting XI.

Bild newspaper predicted starting lineup Germany Spain

Kicker sports magazine expected lineup Germany v Spain