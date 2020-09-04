Newspaper Player Ratings Germany 1-1 Spain 2020 | How did Rodrigo, Ansu Fati, Robin Gosens, DDG, Ferran Torres & Thiago Alcantara play?

Here is a look at the player ratings for Germany vs Spain in the Nations League from the Spanish and German newspapers. David de Gea the Man of the Match for Spain, who also gave debuts to the likes of Rodrigo, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati. Atalanta wingback Robin Gosens also earned his first cap for Germany.

Sport player ratings Germany-Spain Nations League 3 September, 2020

Sport were very disappointed with Rodrigo and Jesus Navas, giving them a 4 and 5 respectively. Thiago Alcantara got an 8, as did new Man City recruit Ferran Torres and Barca teenager Ansu Fati, who impressed off the bench. David de Gea the pick of the players for them with a 9. They also thought Germany as a team edged Espana, with the former getting a 6.9/10 rating as compared to the latter’s 6.5

Bild newspaper player ratings Germany v Spain

German paper Bild thought Leroy Sane and Timo Werner were the pick of Die Mannschaft’s starters, giving them both a 2. Gosens got a 3 on debut. On the Spain side, they liked DdG and Thiago, but were unhappy with Sergio Busquets’ performance.

Diario AS ratings Deutschland Spanien

De Gea and Gaya with the highest player ratings in AS, with Kroos, Werner and Sane not too far behind.