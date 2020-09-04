Predicted Lineups Italy Bosnia 2020 | Newspapers give probable starting XI for Italia BIH

Here is a look at the possible lineups for Italy vs Bosnia Herzegovina in the Nations League tonight courtesy the big Italian newspapers.
Both Gazzetta dello Sport and Corriere dello Sport have the same predicted XI for the two teams in a 4-3-3 formation.
Edit- actual lineups- 18.45 UK- Both GDS and CDS didn’t get Acerbi in defence as well as Sensi and Lorenzo Pellegrini in midfield.
Italy predicted lineup vs Bosnia Nations League: Donnarumma, Biraghi, Chiellini, Bonucci, Florenzi, Zaniolo, Jorginho, Barella, Chiesa, Belotti, Insigne
BIH probable starting XI vs Italy: Sehic, Kolasinac, Bicakcic, Kovacevic, Civic, Cimirot, Sabanadzovic, Besic, Visca, Dzeko, Duljevic
CDS expected Italy vs Bosnia starting lineups
Gazzetta dello Sport possible XI Italy v BIH
If you would like to make a comment, please fill out the form below.
Recent Comments