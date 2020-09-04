Predicted Lineups Italy Bosnia 2020 | Newspapers give probable starting XI for Italia BIH

By Soccer Blog | Sep 4, 2020

Here is a look at the possible lineups for Italy vs Bosnia Herzegovina in the Nations League tonight courtesy the big Italian newspapers.

Both Gazzetta dello Sport and Corriere dello Sport have the same predicted XI for the two teams in a 4-3-3 formation.

Edit- actual lineups- 18.45 UK- Both GDS and CDS didn’t get Acerbi in defence as well as Sensi and Lorenzo Pellegrini in midfield.

Actual Lineups Italy BIH

Italy predicted lineup vs Bosnia Nations League: Donnarumma, Biraghi, Chiellini, Bonucci, Florenzi, Zaniolo, Jorginho, Barella, Chiesa, Belotti, Insigne

BIH probable starting XI vs Italy: Sehic, Kolasinac, Bicakcic, Kovacevic, Civic, Cimirot, Sabanadzovic, Besic, Visca, Dzeko, Duljevic

CDS expected Italy vs Bosnia starting lineups

Italy BIH Probable Lineup CdS Newspaper 2020

Gazzetta dello Sport possible XI Italy v BIH

Predicted Lineups Italy Bosnia Gazzetta Dello Sport 2020

