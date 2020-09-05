Predicted lineups Portugal Croatia 2020 | Newspapers give their possible starting XI

By Soccer Blog | Sep 5, 2020

Here are the probable lineups for Portugal vs Croatia tonight in the Nations League, courtesy of the Portuguese and Croatian press. We’ve collated these possible starting XI’s from four different newspapers- three Portuguese (OJogo, Record and Corriere da Manha), and the Croatian paper 24Sata.

Edit- Actual lineups

Portugal: Lopes, Cancelo, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael, Moutinho, Danilo, Bruno, Jota, Felix, Bernardo Silva

Croatia: Livakovic, Barisic, Vida, Lovren, Jedvaj, Kovacic, Pasalic, Vlasic, Rebic, Brekalo, Kramaric

O Jogo expected starting lineups Portugal Croatia

Predicted Lineups Portugal Croatia 2020 O Jogo

Corriere da Manha expected lineup Portugal-Croatia

Possible Lineups Portugal Croatia CDM

Record newspaper probable starting XI for Portugal and Croatia

This is how Record expects both teams to line up for this Nations League clash.

Predicted Portugal Lineup vs Croatia Record

Predicted Croatia lineup vs Portugal 2020

24Sata (Croatian newspaper) expected lineup for Croatia

Expected Croatia Lineup vs Portugal 2020

Related Posts:

Leave a Comment

If you would like to make a comment, please fill out the form below.

Name (required)

Email (required)

Website

Comments

© Soccer Blog|Football News, Reviews, Quizzes, - WordPress Themes by DBT We are not responsible for the content of external sites