Predicted Lineups Sweden France 2020 | Newspapers give possible starting XI

By Soccer Blog | Sep 5, 2020

Here is a look at the predicted lineups for Sweden vs France tonight in the Nations League courtesy the French and Swedish media. All of them expect Didier Deschamps to play a back three, with Upamecano, Varane and Kimpembe at the heart of defence.

Edit actual lineups-

France: Lloris, Upamecano, Varane, Kimpembe, Rabiot, Kante, Digne, Griezmann, Dubois, Mbappe, Giroud

Sweden: Olsen, Bengtsson, Jansson, Lindelof, Lustig, Larsson, Olsson, Ekdal, Forsberg, Quaison, Berg

L’Equipe probable lineups Sweden-France

France predicted lineup vs Sweden 2020 L'Equipe

Predicted Lineups France Sweden 2020 L'Equipe

Le Parisien expected lineups Sweden France Nations League

Probable Lineups France Sweden 2020 Le Parisien

Aftonbladet (Swedish newspaper) expected starting XI for Sweden France

Expected Lineups France Sweden Aftonbladet

