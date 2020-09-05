Predicted Lineups Sweden France 2020 | Newspapers give possible starting XI

Here is a look at the predicted lineups for Sweden vs France tonight in the Nations League courtesy the French and Swedish media. All of them expect Didier Deschamps to play a back three, with Upamecano, Varane and Kimpembe at the heart of defence.

Edit actual lineups-

France: Lloris, Upamecano, Varane, Kimpembe, Rabiot, Kante, Digne, Griezmann, Dubois, Mbappe, Giroud

Sweden: Olsen, Bengtsson, Jansson, Lindelof, Lustig, Larsson, Olsson, Ekdal, Forsberg, Quaison, Berg

L’Equipe probable lineups Sweden-France

Le Parisien expected lineups Sweden France Nations League

Aftonbladet (Swedish newspaper) expected starting XI for Sweden France