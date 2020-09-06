Newspaper Player Ratings Sweden 0-1 France 2020 | How did Kante, Griezmann, Upamecano play?

Here is a look at the player ratings for Sweden vs France from the French papers. Dayot Upamecano didn’t have the best of debuts according to these ratings, but the papers loved N’Golo Kante’s performance. Antoine Griezmann missed a late penalty for France, with Kylian Mbappe’s goal being the difference between the two sides.

L’Equipe player ratings Sweden vs France 2020

Le Parisien player ratings Sweden France 2020

Aftonbladet Swedish newspaper player ratings Sweden 0-1 France