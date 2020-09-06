Newspaper Player Ratings Portugal 4-1 Croatia Nations League | How did Bruno, Jota, Borna Barisic, Joao Felix play?

By Soccer Blog | Sep 6, 2020

Here is a look at some paper player ratings for Portugal vs Croatia from the Portuguese and Croatian press. We’ve collated these player ratings from three different Portuguese newspapers and one Croatian one.

Record newspaper player ratings Portugal 4 Croatia 1

Record Player Ratings Portugal vs Croatia 2020 Nations League

Corrieo da Manha player ratings Portugal v Croatia

Corrieo da Manha Player Ratings Portugal Croatia

O Jogo ratings for Portugal vs Croatia

Player Ratings Portugal Croatia 2020 O Jogo Newspaper

24Sata Croatian newspaper player ratings for Portugal 4-1 Hrvatska

24 sata Croatian newspaper player ratings Portugal Croacia

1 Comment so far
  1. Sean September 6, 2020 3:01 pm

    A bit harsh by some of the papers to rate every substitute, especially those who come on later in the game. Tough to make an impact in such a small period.

