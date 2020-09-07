Spanish Newspaper Headline & Reaction to Ansu Fati in Spain vs Ukraine 7 September 2020 | AS, Mundo Deportivo, Sport, Marca

Here is a look at the Spanish sports newspaper headlines today (7 September, 2020) following Spain’s 4-0 win over Ukraine in the Nations League, a fixture that saw Ansu Fati become La Roja’s youngest ever goal scorer at the age of 17 years and 311 days. As you’d expect, Ansu was prominent on the front pages of almost all of Spain’s newspapers.

Mundo Deportivo headline 7 September, 2020

MD went with the frontpage “Historico Ansu” (Historic Ansu), referring to his amazing feat.

Diario AS headline “Ansu Tira la Puerta Abajo”

Ansu breaks the door down (literally)

Diario Sport frontpage reaction September 7, 2020 after Spain Nations League win

Sport ran the headline “Show Ansu” (Ansu Show)

Marca reaction to historic Ansu goal vs Ukraine

Marca didn’t run it as their main headline- they preferred to focus on Carlos Sainz’s finish at Monza. However it was present on the side as “Hace Historia” (Ansu makes history)