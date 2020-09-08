Predicted Lineups France Croatia 2020 | Martial, Ben Yedder to start according to the newspapers?

Here is a look at the predicted lineups for France vs Croatia in the Nations League on 8 September, 2020. Coach Didier Deschamps is likely to ring in the changes, with the French newspapers expecting Wissam Ben Yedder and Anthony Martial to lead the line in this World Cup final rematch. Les Bleus are however expected to persist with the 3 at the back formula, with Dayot Upamecano getting another chance to impress after a poor debut against Sweden. Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out due to Covid.

Edit- 7pm UK time- actual lineups

France: Lloris, Lenglet, Hernandez, Upamecano, Mendy, Sissoko, Kante, Nzonzi, Griezmann, Martial, Ben Yedder

Croatia: Livakovic, Melnjak, Caleta-Car, Lovren, Uremovic, Vlasic, Brozovic, Kovacic, Perisic, Kramaric, Rebic

L’Equipe possible starting XI for France vs Croatia

Le Parisien predicted lineup France Croatia 2020

24 Sata Croatian newspaper predicted lineup vs France