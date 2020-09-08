Predicted Lineups France Croatia 2020 | Martial, Ben Yedder to start according to the newspapers?

By Soccer Blog | Sep 8, 2020

Here is a look at the predicted lineups for France vs Croatia in the Nations League on 8 September, 2020. Coach Didier Deschamps is likely to ring in the changes, with the French newspapers expecting Wissam Ben Yedder and Anthony Martial to lead the line in this World Cup final rematch. Les Bleus are however expected to persist with the 3 at the back formula, with Dayot Upamecano getting another chance to impress after a poor debut against Sweden. Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out due to Covid.

Edit- 7pm UK time- actual lineups

France: Lloris, Lenglet, Hernandez, Upamecano, Mendy, Sissoko, Kante, Nzonzi, Griezmann, Martial, Ben Yedder

Croatia: Livakovic, Melnjak, Caleta-Car, Lovren, Uremovic, Vlasic, Brozovic, Kovacic, Perisic, Kramaric, Rebic

L’Equipe possible starting XI for France vs Croatia

Predicted France Lineup vs Croatia 2020 L'Equipe

Predicted Croatia Lineup vs France 2020

Le Parisien predicted lineup France Croatia 2020

Possible Lineup France Croatia 2020

24 Sata Croatian newspaper predicted lineup vs France

24 Sata Croatia possible lineup vs France 2020

