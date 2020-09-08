Predicted Lineups Sweden Portugal 2020 | Portuguese newspapers give expected starting XI

Here is the possible starting lineup for Sweden vs Portugal today in the Nations League courtesy three different Portuguese newspapers. Portugal are coming off a 4-1 win against Croatia, while Sweden went down 1-0 to world champions France in their last game.

Edit- 19.00 UK Actual Lineups

Portugal: Lopes, Raphael, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Cancelo, Danilo, Moutinho, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo

Sweden: Olsen, Krafth, Helander, Jansson, Augustinsson, Kulusevski, Olsson, Svensson, Forsberg, Isak, Berg.

Correio da Manha expected lineup Sweden Portugal

O Jogo probable lineups Sweden-Portugal

Record newspaper possible XI for Sweden Portugal