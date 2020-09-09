Newspaper Player Ratings France 4-2 Croatia Nations League 2020- Martial, Griezmann, Nzonzi

By Soccer Blog | Sep 9, 2020

Here is a look at the player ratings for France vs Croatia from the French and Croatian newspapers. We’ve collated these ratings from three different papers. The Nations League game ended 4-2 in favour of Didier Deschamps’ France- the same scoreline as the 2018 WC final.

L’Equipe player ratings France vs Croatia 2020

L’Equipe thought there wasn’t much to choose between the two sides on the day, giving France a team rating of 4.9/10 as opposed to 4.8 for Croatia. Antoine Griezmann and Anthony Martial get 7’s, but not a great day for the French backline.

Player Ratings France 4-2 Croatia 2020 L'Equipe

24 Sata Croatian newspaper ratings for France-Croatia 4-2

France Croatie Player Ratings 24Sata Croatian Newspaper

Le Parisien France player ratings vs Croatia Nations League

Le Parisien Player Ratings France 4-2 Croatia Nations League 2020

