Newspaper Player Ratings Portugal 2-0 Sweden Nations League 2020 | Ronaldo, Bruno, Perisic, Joao Felix, Kulusevski

Here is a look at the player ratings for Sweden vs Portugal from the big Portuguese and Swedish newspapers. We’ve collated these ratings from four different newspapers. Portugal prevailed 2-0, with Cristiano Ronaldo striking a brace to take his international goals tally to 101. Ronaldo’s 100 goal milestone essentially meant he dominated the ratings, as can be seen below.

Record newspaper player ratings Sweden 0-2 Portugal

Portuguese sports newspaper Record gave Cristiano Ronaldo a 5 rating, their best for any player on the pitch during this fixture. National coach Fernando Santos himself got a 4, as did Danilo.

Aftonbladet Sweden player ratings vs Portugal

Swedish newapaper Aftonbladet liked the performances of Robin Olsen in goal (four stars), Dejan Kulsevski and Kristoffer Olsson in midfield, and Pontus Jansson in defence (all three stars)

O Jogo paper ratings for Suecia-Portugal

8 for Cristiano Ronaldo in O Jogo, and 7 for a few other players

Correio da Manha player ratings Sweden-Portugal 0-2

Mostly a mix of 4, 5 and 6 in CdM’s player ratings. Ronaldo the best player vs Sweden with his 8 rating. Dutch referee Danny Makkelie actually got a higher rating for his performance (a 7/10) than the rest of the outfield players!