Predicted Lineups Lens PSG 2020 | Newspapers give possible starting XI for Covid affected Paris SG

Here is a look at the possible starting lineups for Lens vs PSG today (10 September, 2020) from the big French newspapers. This is Paris SG’s first league game of the 20/21 campaign, but the defending champions have been affected by Covid-19, with as many as seven key players (Keylor Navas, Marquinhos, Leandro Paredes, Mauro Icardi, Angel di Maria, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar) ruled out after having contracted the virus.

Edit– 19.15 UK- actual lineups- L’Equipe got the eleven starting players for PSG right! They nearly got the Lens one right too, but for Manu Perez starting ahead of Cahuzac.

RC Lens starting XI v PSG : Leca, Medina, Bade, Gradit, Sylla, Doucoure, Perez, Michelin, Kakuta, Banza, Ganago

Paris SG starting lineup vs Lens: Bulka, Bernat, Kurzawa, Kimpembe, Kehrer, Verratti, Gueye, Herrera, Draxler, Sarabia, Kalimuendo

L’Equipe predicted lineup Lens vs PSG 2020

French newspaper L’Equipe expect young Marcin Bulka to be in goal, and also expect a start for teenager Arnaud Kalimuendo upfront. Presnel Kimpembe is expected to be Paris SG’s captain against Lens.

Probable starting XI RC Lens Paris St Germain (Le Parisien newspaper)

Le Parisien agree with L’Equipe that PSG’s midfield trio will be Ander Herrera, Idrissa Gueye and Marco Verratti. They however think Colin Dagba could get a start and think there’s a chance for Jese to be in the XI ahead of Kalimuendo.

Lens aren’t exactly pushovers, they should have beaten Nice in their last game, but were made to rue a host of missed chances, including this one from Ignatius Ganago.