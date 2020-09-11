Newspaper Player Ratings RC Lens 1-0 PSG 2020 | Marcin Bulka, Kalimuendo, Ruiz-Atil, Herrera

Here is a look at the player ratings for Lens vs PSG from the big French newspapers. An evening to forget for young Polish goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, whose error lead to RCL’s match winning goal.

L’Equipe player ratings Lens-PSG 2020

L’Equipe gave Marcin Bulka a 2/10 player rating. Sarabia also got a 2/10, with Ander Herrera getting a 3. Youngsters Kalimuendo and Kays Ruiz-Atil were both given a 5/10. Paris SG got a team rating of 4/10 for their performance; Racing Lens were given a 5.4/10.

Click here for xG statistics from RC Lens v PSG

Paris SG player ratings vs Lens 2020 from Le Parisien newspaper

Like L’Equipe, Bulka was the lowest rated PSG player in Le Parisien as well, with the latter giving him a 3/10. Kays Ruiz-Atil was the best in their books with a 6/10.