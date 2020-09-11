xG Lens PSG 1.30 0.37 September 10 2020 | Expected Goals Stats & Shot Map RCL Paris SG

Here is a look at the xG stats for Lens vs PSG on September 10, 2020. It was Paris SG’s first league game of the season, but with several players out due to Covid, the defending champions were forced to play a relatively weaker side.

xG RC Lens 1.30-0.37 PSG (Actual score Lens 1-0 Paris SG)

Lens goal Ignatius Ganago 57′ xG 0.31

Despite having a little over 20% possession, Lens had the better of the big chances, as illustrated by this shots map.

Other Lens chances with decent xG

Simone Banza 63′ xG 0.44

Florian Sotoca 79′ xG 0.36

None of PSG’s chances had a xG of greater than 0.10, perhaps an indicator of the Parisians’ struggle on the evening.

Full time stats (RC Lens on the left, Paris SG on the right)