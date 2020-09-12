xG Bordeaux vs Lyon 0.17-1.60 | Expected Goals, Shots Map & Full Time Post Match Stats FCGB OL

Here is a look at the xG stats for Bordeaux vs Lyon on 11 September, 2020. The game ended in a 0-0 draw, but Lyon would feel this was a missed opportunity to claim all three points- they certainly did enough to score at least one goal here, if not two.

Data collected from two different xG models

Model 1 | xG Bordeaux 0.17-1.60 Olympique Lyonnais (Actual score Bordeaux 0-0 OL)

The best Lyon chance that didn’t result in a goal came from Karl Toko Ekambi (2nd minute- xG 0.42)

Model 2 | xG Girondins 0.2-2.0 OL (Actual score FCGB 0-0 OL)

xG of some individual Lyon players vs Bordeaux in Model 2

Houssem Aouar xG 0.5

Karl Toko Ekambi xG 0.5

Memphis Depay xG 0.3

Joachim Andersen & Maxwel Cornet xG 0.2

Tino Kadewere, Moussa Dembele, Bruno- xG 0.1

Full time post match stats Girondins vs Lyon 2020