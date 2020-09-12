xG Fulham Arsenal 0.16-2.21 September 12 2020 | Expected Goals Stats Shots Map FFC vs AFC

Here is a look at the xG stats from Fulham vs Arsenal on September 12, 2020- the first game of the 20/21 Prem season. It was a bit of a rude reintroduction to the top flight for Scott Parker’s men, who were outclassed by the Gunners.

xG Fulham 0.16-2.21 Arsenal (Actual score Fulham 0-3 Arsenal)

Individual xG of goals in Fulham vs Arsenal 0-3

Fulham 0-1 Arsenal Lacazette goal xG 0.67

Fulham 0-2 Arsenal Gabriel goal xG 0.44

Fulham 0-3 Arsenal Auba goal xG 0.05

Not surprisingly, Aubameyang’s stunner had the lowest xG

Willian had a 8th minute missed chance xG (0.68)- Lacazette scored from his shot rebound. The Brazilian’s 27th minute free kick that struck the post had a XG of 0.15

Not much by way of chances for Fulham- their best was perhaps one that didn’t register on the xG scoreboard (Kamara trying to round up the keeper after a mix up between Gabriel and Bernd Leno in the 2nd minute)

The full time post match stats reflect the story- Fulham strung together a decent number of passes, but didn’t really threaten Arsenal.

FT post match stats (Fulham vs Arsenal)