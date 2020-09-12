xG Liverpool Leeds 3.12-0.33 September 12 2020 | Expected Goals Stats & Shots Map LFC vs LUFC

By Soccer Blog | Sep 12, 2020

Here is a look at the xG stats from Liverpool vs Leeds in the PL on 12 September, 2020. LUFC gave the defending champions a real run for their money, with LFC edging this clash thanks to a late penalty from Mo Salah.

xG Liverpool 3.12-0.33 Leeds (Actual score LFC 4-3 LUFC)

xG Liverpool vs Leeds 2020

xG of individual goals in LFC v Leeds

Liverpool 1-0 Leeds Salah 4′ penalty goal xG 0.80
Liverpool 1-1 Leeds Harrison 12′ goal xG 0.05
Liverpool 2-1 Leeds Van Dijk 20′ goal xG 0.37
Liverpool 2-2 Leeds Bamford 30′ goal xG 0.06
Liverpool 3-2 Leeds Salah 33′ goal xG 0.07
Liverpool 3-3 Leeds Klisch 66′ goal xG 0.07
Liverpool 4-3 Leeds Salah 88′ penalty goal xG 0.80

Obviously the two penalties (with a combined 1.60 xG) do aid Liverpool’s expected goals stats here, but they did have 22 shots to LUFC’s 6. All of Leeds’ goals had a low xG, indicating how well they were taken.

Leeds however did have more possession (52%) and passes- a fine feat for them against a team of Liverpool’s calibre.

Full time post match stats Liverpool 4-3 Leeds (LFC on left, LUFC on right)

Full Time Post Match Stats LFC vs Leeds

1 Comment so far
  1. Sean September 12, 2020 7:55 pm

    If they play like that every time, Leeds should comfortably finish in the top ten. Gave Liverpool a real scare here.

