Predicted Lineups PSG Marseille 2020 | Newspapers give expected starting XI for Paris OM

Here is a look at the possible starting lineups for PSG vs Marseille tonight from the big French newspapers. PSG, who were upset in their midweek opener by Lens, will want to get back to winning ways quickly in Le Classique. Florenzi likely to debut for Paris SG in these lineups from L’Equipe and Le Parisien, with Kays Ruiz-Atil set to retain his spot in the starting XI.

Edit- 19.00 UK- actual lineups

Le Parisien got the PSG lineup absolutely spot on. On the Marseille side however, neither paper expected the Pape Gueye for Strootman and Benedetto on the bench changes (with Maxime Lopez starting) from OM boss Andre Villas Boas.

Paris SG actual lineup vs OM 2020: Rico, Florenzi, Kehrer, Kimpembe, Bernat, Verratti, Gueye, Herrera, Sarabia, Di Maria, Neymar

Marseille actual lineup vs PSG: Mandanda, Sakai, Gonzalez, Caleta-Car, Amavi, Rongier, Kamara, Gueye, Thauvin, Lopez, Payet

L’Equipe possible starting lineup Paris SG vs OM

Le Parisien probable starting XI for PSG Marseille