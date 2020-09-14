Newspaper Player Ratings PSG 0-1 Marseille 2020 Le Classique | Neymar, Di Maria, Boubacar Kamara, Florenzi, Mandanda

Here is a look at the player ratings for PSG vs Marseille from the big French newspapers. Paris SG were beaten 1-0, with Florian Thauvin scoring the winner, the first time since 1984/85 that they have lost their opening two games of a new league season.

L’Equipe player ratings Paris OM Le Classique

France’s premier sports newspaper gave Neymar and Angel di Maria a 3/10, and PSG a 4.2/10 team rating. The only Paris SG players to emerge with some kind of credit in their eyes were debutant Florenzi (7/10) and Thilo Kehrer (5/10), with everyone else, including coach Thomas Tuchel, rated a 4/10 or below.

On the Marseille side, Steve Mandanda was the pick of the players with a 9/10 rating, with Boubacar Kamara just behind him with a 8/10. Gueye and Lopez, the two surprise starters ahead of Benedetto and Strootman, were both poor in L’Equipe’s eyes, with a 4/10 for them.

The sheer amount of yellow and red cards in this game was staggering- we had five red cards and an altercation between Neymar and Alvaro at the end.

Le Parisien PSG player ratings vs OM 2020

Le Parisien, like L’Equipe, also thought Florenzi was the pick of the PSG players. 4/10 each for Neymar and ADM, with Sarabia the worst Paris SG player on the pitch according to them.