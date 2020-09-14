xG PSG Marseille 2.22-0.50 | Expected Goals Stats & Shots Map for Paris SG OM Le Classique 13 September 2020

Here is a look at the xG stats for PSG vs Marseille on 13 September, 2020. OM won the game 1-0 thanks to Thauvin’s goal, earning a rare Classique victory and condemning PSG to two opening defeats in a new league season for the first time in 36 years. Paris had plenty of chances and should’ve definitely scored at least once (if not twice), but weren’t able to.

xG PSG 2.22-0.50 Marseille (Actual score PSG 0-1 Marseille)

xG of some big PSG chances vs Marseille

Marco Verratti 2′ miss xG (0.59)

Pablo Sarabia 57′ miss xG (0.45)

Neymar 69′ miss xG (0.68)

The missed chances explain why Neymar and Sarabia and their team mates were rated poorly in the PSG OM paper player ratings.

Marseille had a total xG of 0.50, out of which Thauvin’s match winning goal had a xG of 0.40

Also, check out the full time post match stats (for comparison alongside the xG shots map above)

FT Post Match Stats Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Olympique de Marseille