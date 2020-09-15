Predicted Lineups Montpellier Lyon 2020 | Possible start for Tino Kadewere for OL against MHSC?

Here is a look at the probable starting lineup for Montpellier vs Lyon tonight (September 15, 2020) courtesy the French press. OL will be without Jeff Reine Adelaide and Bertrand Traore, but will have definitely have Houssem Aouar starting (officially confirmed by coach Rudi Garcia), and there are also rumours that Zimbabwean forward Tino Kadewere could be in the XI for them against MHSC- renowned French newspaper L’Equipe certainly think he will be starting.

L’Equipe predicted lineups Montpellier vs Olympique Lyonnais

Both Aouar and Kadewere came off the bench against Bordeaux, a game OL dominated in terms of chances, but not on the scoreboard (it ended in a 0-0 draw)