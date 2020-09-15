Predicted Lineups PAOK Benfica Champions League 2020 | Portuguese Newspapers give possible starting XI for PAOK SLB

By Soccer Blog | Sep 15, 2020

Here is a look at the possible lineups for PAOK vs Benfica from three different Portuguese newspapers ahead of the two sides’ Champions League clash tonight (September 15, 2020). With Benfica having the likes of Weigl, Taarabt and Vertonghen in their ranks, they are favourites for this clash, but PAOK have home advantage and it is an one-legged third qualifying round tie.

Corrieo da Manha predicted lineup PAOK Benfica UCL

Possible Lineup PAOK SLB Correio da Manha Newspaper 2020

Record newspaper probable lineups PAOK vs Benfica

Predicted Lineup PAOK Benfica Champions League Record Newspaper 2020

O Jogo Portuguese paper expected starting XI for PAOK v Benfica Champions League

Expected Lineups PAOK Benfica UCL 2020

