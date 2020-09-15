xG Brighton Chelsea 1.44-1.27 September 14 2020 | Expected Goals Stats & Shots Map BHAFC CFC

Here is a look at the xG stats for Brighton vs Chelsea on 14 September, 2020. The game finished 3-1 in favour of Chelsea, but the expected goals stats shows that BHAFC gave the Blues a good run for their money. Chelsea also had a penalty to open the game from midfielder Jorginho.

xG Brighton 1.44-1.27 Chelsea (Actual score Brighton 1-3 Chelsea)

xG of individual goals in Brighton vs Chelsea

0-1 Jorginho penalty xG 0.76

1-1 Trossard goal xG 0.02

1-2 James goal xG 0.02

1-3 Zouma goal xG 0.04

xG of some important Brighton missed chances v Chelsea

Neal Maupay 25 header miss xG 0.33

Lewis Dunk 59′ header miss xG 0.50

Aaron Conolly 46′ miss xG 0.30

The full time post match stats also suggest that it wasn’t an one-sided affair.