Official- New Adidas Champions League Match Ball 2020/21 season | Pictures of Adidas UCL Finale 20 Game Ball

By Soccer Blog | Sep 16, 2020

This is the new Adidas Champions League Match Ball 2020/21, the official football to be used during Champions League games in the 2020/21 season. Named the Finale 20, the game ball officially debuted in the third qualifying round of the 20/21 Champions League earlier this week. Here are some pics of the red, white and blue football made by Adidas for the competition. The words “Official Match Ball” can be seen on it, along with the star design of the Champions League, as shown by the pictures below.

Champions League Match Ball 2020 21

UCL Match Ball 2020 2021 season

UCL Finale 20 Match Ball

