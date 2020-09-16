Predicted Lineups PSG Metz 2020 | Florenzi ineligible, Newspapers give possible starting XI for Paris FCM

Here is a look at the possible starting lineup for PSG vs Metz on 16 September 2020 from the big French newspapers. The game is a re-arranged fixture, so Italian rightback Alessandro Florenzi, who made his debut in the Classique against Marseille, is ineligible. Leandro Paredes, Neymar and Layvin Kurzawa are suspended for Paris SG. Coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Marquinhos and Mauro Icardi are back in training and could both feature, with the former also named as captain.

L’Equipe predicted lineup PSG vs Metz 16 September 2020

Le Parisien newspaper probable Paris Saint Germain FCM lineups