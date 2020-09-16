Newspaper Player Ratings PAOK 2-1 Benfica Champions League 15 September 2020 | Vertonghen, Seferovic, Everton

Here is a look at the player ratings for PAOK vs Benfica from the big Portuguese newspapers. SLB were shocked in Greece, and to add insult to injury, it was a former Benfica player (Andrija Zivkovic) who scored the winner to knock them out of the Champions League.

Correio da Manha player ratings PAOK Benfica

Everton the only outfield Benfica player to emerge with an element of credit in Correio da Manha’s player ratings, with a 7. A 4/10 rating for the trio of Jan Vertonghen, Adel Taarabt and Haris Seferovic from CdM. The paper also thought German referee Felix Brych had a decent evening (7/10) for him.

Record newspaper player ratings PAOK vs SLB

Ratings out of 5 from Record, and they gave Seferovic a 1/10 player rating. Everton again the best SLB outfield player in their eyes, along with Vlachodimos and Ruben Dias.

O Jogo player ratings PAOK-Benfica 2-1

Finally, to round off the ratings, we have O Jogo. Points out of 10 in this paper.