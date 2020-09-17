Predicted Lineups Shamrock AC Milan Europa League 2020 | Italian newspapers give possible starting XI for Rovers ACM

Here is a look at the possible lineups for Shamrock Rovers vs AC Milan in tonight’s Europa League qualifying clash from the big Italian newspapers. We’ve collated these probable starting XI’s from three different newspapers.

All three papers agree that Milan will line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with this being their expected starting XI.

Milan predicted lineup vs Shamrock Rovers EL 2020: Donnarumma, Calabria, Kjaer, Gabbia, Hernandez, Kessie, Bennacer, Castillejo, Calhanolgu, Saelemakers, Ibrahimovic

Corriere dello Sport predicted starting XI Shamrock Rovers v Milan

Corriere della Sera paper probable lineups Shamrock Rovers AC Milan

Gazzetta dello Sport expected lineup Shamrock Milan