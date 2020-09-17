Newspaper Player Ratings PSG 1-0 Metz 16 September 2020 | Diallo, Bakker, Sarabia

Here is a look at the player ratings for PSG vs Metz from the big French newspapers. Paris SG dominated the game, but needed a goal from Julian Draxler in stoppage time to take home all three points.

L’Equipe player ratings PSG Metz 2020

Abdou Diallo and Mitchel Bakker, the two surprise PSG starters against Metz, didn’t fare too well in L’Equipe’s player ratings. The former was sent off in the fixture while the latter was replaced by Bernat in the second half.

PSG’s team rating of 5.3/10 just about edged Metz (5.2/10) in L’Equipe’s eyes.

Le Parisien newspaper PSG player ratings vs FCM 2020

Poor outing for most of PSG’s defenders, and Diallo and Bakker in particular, according to local paper Le Parisien. Sarabia didn’t fare too well either, but Angel di Maria got a 7/10 rating- the best of the Paris SG players on show.