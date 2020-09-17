xG Paris Saint-Germain Metz 2.08-1.07 September 2020 | Expected Goals Shots Map & Stats

Here is a look at the xG stats from Paris SG vs Metz on 16 September, 2020. The Parisiens edged the clash thanks to a late goal from Julian Draxler, but they did dominate proceedings, as shown on this xG shots map.

xG PSG 2.08-1.07 Metz (Actual score PSG 1-0 Metz)

xG of Draxler goal 90+3′- 0.34

xG of some notable PSG missed chances

Pablo Sarabia 39′ miss xG 0.27

Mauro Icardi 77′ miss xG 0.48

The model doesn’t take into account goalkeeper positioning, so Sarabia’s 13th minute chance has a higher xG of 0.34, when the 39th minute chance was perhaps a more clear cut opportunity, but that’s the quirk of the system.

Some notable Metz chances

Diallo 2′ xG 0.33

Boulaya 25′ xG 0.52

Full time post match stats for comparison (PSG on the left, FCM on the right)