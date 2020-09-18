Predicted Lineups Bayern Schalke 2020 | Possible German newspaper starting XI- Pavard to RB, Kimmich to CM against S04?

Here is a look at the possible lineups for Bayern Munich vs Schalke from the big German newspapers. With Thiago Alcantara sold to Liverpool, it appears that Joshua Kimmich will move into midfield to partner Leon Goretzka, with French international Benjamin Pavard taking Kimmich’s right back position. The Bayern-S04 game will also be the first one of the new 2020/21 German league season

FC Bayern predicted lineup vs Schalke 04 2020: Neuer, Pavard, Sule, Alaba, Davies, Goretzka, Kimmich, Gnabry, Muller, Sane, Lewandowski

Bild expected starting lineup Bayern vs Schalke

Apart from the Kimmich and Pavard switches, Bayern also expect Leroy Sane to start on the left wing- a position where they used both Ivan Perisic and Kingsley Coman during the end stages of the Champions League. They also expect the Nicklas Sule David Alaba partnership to continue in the heart of defence, with doubts over Jerome Boateng after his injury in the CL final.

Abendzeitung Munchen possible starting XI FC Bayern S04

Abendzeitung Munchen’s starting lineup for Bayern is the same as Bild’s, as can be seen below.