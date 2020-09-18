xG Marseille St Etienne 2.75-1.19 | Expected Goals Stats OM ASSE 2020 & Shots Map

Here is a look at the xG stats for Marseille vs St Etienne on 17 September, 2020. ASSE secured their first victory at the Velodrome since 1979 as they upset OM 2-0. A disappointing result for Marseille after their Classique victory over Paris SG. On that evening, PSG had the better xG compared to OM, and here it was Marseille who had the better chances, but lost on the scoreboard.

xG Marseille 2.75-1.19 Saint Etienne (Actual score Marseille 0-2 ASSE)

xG of individual goals Marseille vs St Etienne 0-2

Marseille 0-1 Saint Etienne Hamouma goal xG 0.08

Marseille 0-2 ASSE Bouanga goal xG 0.14

Individual xG of some major chances in OM ASSE

Marley Ake 54′ chance xG 0.48

Morgan Sanson 56′ chance xG 0.39, Florian Thauvin 56′ xG 0.40 (both chances in same move)

Balerdi 41′ chance xG 0.36

Balerdi 22′ chance xG 0.24

Thauvin 12′ chance xG 0.42

Aouchiche 16′ chance ASSE xG 0.33, Bouanga 70′ chance ASSE xG 0.23

Full time post match stats Marseille 0-2 ASSE

Plenty of big chances for Marseille as shown in these post match stats, but they weren’t able to convert.