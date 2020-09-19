Newspaper Player Ratings Bayern 8-0 Schalke 2020 | How did Leroy Sane, Musiala, Gnabry perform?

By Soccer Blog | Sep 19, 2020

Here is a look at the player ratings for Bayern vs Schalke from the big German newspapers. An almost perfect start to the new league season for Bayern, with Leroy Sane impressing on debut and the club getting a new youngest ever league goal scorer in the form of Jamal Musiala.

Bild player ratings Bayern vs Schalke September 2020

Every single Bayern Munchen starter with the exception of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and defenders Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez got the highest possible player ratings in Bild. At the other end, as you might expect, low ratings for everyone at S04, a fixture of 5’s and 6’s. Young Musiala also got a 1 off the bench for FCB.

Bild Player Ratings Bayern 8-0 Schalke 2020

Abendzeitung Munchen player rating Bayern-Schalke 8-0

AZ were a little less liberal with their 1 player rating, giving it to only three players- Joshua Kimmich, hat trick Serge Gnabry and Sane. All four starting Bayern Munich defenders were given a rating of 3.

AZ Player Ratings FC Bayern S04 2020

Abendzeitung Munchen Player Ratings Bayern 8-0 Schalke 2020

