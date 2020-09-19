xG Bayern Munich Schalke 4.03-0.15 September 18 2020 | Expected Goals & Shots Map FCB S04

Here is a look at the xG stats from Bayern Munich vs Schalke on 18 September, 2020. Bayern dominated this game, and put eight past the poor Royal Blues, with Serge Gnabry netting a hat trick.

xG Bayern Munich 4.03-0.15 Schalke (Actual score Bayern 8-0 Schalke)

xG of individual Bayern goals vs Schalke

1-0 Gnabry first goal xG 0.07

2-0 Goretza goal xG 0.05

3-0 Lewandowski penalty xG 0.73

4-0 Gnabry second goal xG 0.33

5-0 Gnabry third goal xG 0.35

6-0 Muller goal xG 0.07

7-0 Sane goal xG 0.42

8-0 Musiala goal xG 0.06

xG of some chances missed by Bayern against Schalke

Lewandowski 5′ xG 0.40, Goretzka 41′ xG 0.37, Kimmich 24′ xG 0.39, Tolisso 63′ xG 0.41

Not much for poor Schalke though- their five shots didn’t really account for much on the expected goals scoreboard.

Full time stats from the game (FC Bayern on the left, S04 on the right)