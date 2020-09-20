xG Arsenal West Ham 1.33-2.32 September 19 2020 | Expected Goals Stats & Shots Map AFC WHUFC

By Soccer Blog | Sep 20, 2020

Here is a look at the xG stats from Arsenal vs West Ham on September 19, 2020. The Gunners perhaps a tad lucky to shade this one- West Ham had several good chances, most of which fell to Michail Antonio, who wasn’t able to make the most of them.

xG Arsenal 1.33-2.32 West Ham (Actual score Arsenal 2-1 West Ham)

xG of individual goals in Arsenal 2-1 West Ham

1-0 Lacazette goal xG 0.38
1-1 Antonio goal xG 0.62
2-1 Nketiah goal xG 0.57

xG of some notable West Ham missed chances vs Arsenal 19 September 2020

xG of Ogbonna 5th minute header- 0.12
xG of Antonio 53rd minute missed chance- 0.56
xG of Antonio 66th minute missed chance- 0.10 + 0.46 (first header rebounds off bar, then Leno falls over and Antonio gets a second chance but Arsenal escape)

Full time stats Arsenal 2-1 West Ham

