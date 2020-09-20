xG Chelsea Liverpool 0.92-2.69 September 20 2020 | Expected Goals Stats & Shots Map CFC LFC

Here is a look at the xG stats from Chelsea vs Liverpool on 20 September, 2020. The Reds won this clash 2-0, and perhaps deservedly so, but Chelsea were their own worst enemies. Christensen was red carded on the stroke of half time when the game was still 0-0; Kepa gifted Mane his second goal and Jorginho missed a second half penalty.

XG Chelsea 0.92-2.69 Liverpool (Actual score Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool)

xG of individual Liverpool goals vs Chelsea

0-1 Mane header goal xG 0.34

0-2 Mane second goal xG 0.87

Notable missed chances by both Liverpool and Chelsea

Jorginho missed penalty xG 0.76

Gini Wijnaldum late miss xG 0.78 (This was in the 92nd minute after Salah’s initial effort had taken a deflection off Kepa)

For Chelsea, few chances, but some, like the early promising one on the counter for Timo Werner in the 19th minute, where he was stopped by Fabinho, would obviously not register on xG.

FT post match stats CFC v LFC September 2020