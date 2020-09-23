Thiago Alcantara Pass Map vs Chelsea 2020 on Debut- Record for most passes in a half of football

Liverpool’s new signing Thiago Alcantara made his debut over the weekend against Chelsea, playing the second half after replacing Jordan Henderson at the interval. The Spaniard made 75 passes- a record for the highest number of successful passes made by a player in one half of football (45 minutes) since records began to be kept for the metric in 2003/04.
Thiago LFC debut- Thiago pass map vs Chelsea September 2020
Thiago 75 passes breakdown- to whom did Thiago pass the most against Chelsea?
Thiago to Alexander Arnold- 14 passes
Thiago to Andy Robertson- 13 passes
Thiago to Mohamed Salah- 12 passes
Thiago to Wijnaldum- 8 passes
Thiago to Milner- 6 passes
Thiago to Fabinho- 5 passes
Thiago to Firmino- 5 passes
Thiago to Van Dijk- 5 passes
Thiago to Mane- 5 passes
Thiago to Naby Keita- 1 pass
Thiago to Minamino- 1 pass
Record for most successful passes in 45 minutes of football (Premiership)
Thiago set a new record for most passes in 45 minutes, beating the previous one held by Andreas Christensen
75 passes- Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool) vs Chelsea (September 2020)
66 passes- Andreas Christensen (Chelsea) vs Sheff Utd (July 2020)
62 passes- Jose Fonte (Southampton) vs Bournemouth (November 2015)
61 passes- Paul Pogba (Man Utd) vs Newcastle (December 2019)
61 passes- Yaya Toure (Man City) vs Stoke (October 2017)
61 passes- Paul Scholes (Man United) vs Blackburn (May 2011)
