Predicted Lineups Bayern Sevilla SuperCup 2020 | Newspapers give possible starting XI

Here is a look at the possible starting lineups for Bayern vs Sevilla in the Super Cup tonight from the big European newspapers. We’ve collated these from several different papers, including those in Germany and Spain.

Bayern predicted lineup vs Sevila 2020: Neuer, Davies, Alaba, Sule, Pavard, Kimmich, Goretzka, Sane, Muller, Gnabry, Lewandowski

All papers seem to agree that this is the way Bayern will line up in their 4-2-3-1 formation.

Sevilla expected starting XI vs Bayern Munchen 2020: Bono, Escudero, Kounde, Diego Carlos, Navas, Rakitic, Jordan, Fernando, Suso, En-Nesyri, Ocampos

A fairly settled lineup with four at the back (4-3-3), although whether or not Luuk de Jong starts appears to the only question. Diario de Sevilla is the only exception- they think Lopetegui will go with a 3-5-2 with a Kounde, Diego Carlos and Gudelj back three, and Marcos Acuna starting.

Bild predicted lineup Bayern Sevilla Super Cup 2020

L’Equipe probable lineups Bayern Munich Sevilla SuperCup

Diario AS expected lineups Bayern-Sevilla Supercopa

ABC Newspaper possible Sevilla lineup vs Bayern 2020

ABC reckons Lopetegui will go for a 4-3-3 and has Luuk de Jong starting.

Diario de Sevilla expected Sevilla lineup vs Bayern: Bono; Carlos, Gudelj, Kounde; Acuna, Rakitic, Fernando, Jordan, Navas; Ocampos, En-Nesyri