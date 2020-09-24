Predicted Lineups Bayern Sevilla SuperCup 2020 | Newspapers give possible starting XI

By Soccer Blog | Sep 24, 2020

Here is a look at the possible starting lineups for Bayern vs Sevilla in the Super Cup tonight from the big European newspapers. We’ve collated these from several different papers, including those in Germany and Spain.

Bayern predicted lineup vs Sevila 2020: Neuer, Davies, Alaba, Sule, Pavard, Kimmich, Goretzka, Sane, Muller, Gnabry, Lewandowski

All papers seem to agree that this is the way Bayern will line up in their 4-2-3-1 formation.

Sevilla expected starting XI vs Bayern Munchen 2020: Bono, Escudero, Kounde, Diego Carlos, Navas, Rakitic, Jordan, Fernando, Suso, En-Nesyri, Ocampos

A fairly settled lineup with four at the back (4-3-3), although whether or not Luuk de Jong starts appears to the only question. Diario de Sevilla is the only exception- they think Lopetegui will go with a 3-5-2 with a Kounde, Diego Carlos and Gudelj back three, and Marcos Acuna starting.

ABC reckons Lopetegui will go for a 4-3-3 and has Luuk de Jong starting.

Diario de Sevilla expected Sevilla lineup vs Bayern: Bono; Carlos, Gudelj, Kounde; Acuna, Rakitic, Fernando, Jordan, Navas; Ocampos, En-Nesyri

