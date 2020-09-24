Referee for 2020 UEFA Super Cup is Anthony Taylor | Bayern and Sevilla records under him

The referee for the 2020 UEFA Super Cup has been announced as Anthony Taylor from England, and here is a look at Bayern Munich and Sevilla’s records under him as referee ahead of tonight’s SC clash in Budapest.

UEFA SuperCup 2020 Referee appointments

Referee: Anthony Taylor (England)

Assistants: Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn (England)

Fourth official: Orel Grinfeld (Israel)

VAR referee: Stuart Attwell (England)

Assistant VAR: Paul Tierney (England)

Before Anthony Taylor, who was the last English referee to be in charge of a UEFA Super Cup game?

Before Taylor this year (2020), the last English ref awarded a Super Cup game was Mark Clattenburg in 2014. Sevilla lost 2-0 that year to Real Madrid in Cardiff.

The 2019 edition of the Super Cup was refereed by a female ref (Stephanie Frappart)

Bayern Munich record under Anthony Taylor as referee (Played 2, Won 2)

Anderlecht 1-2 Bayern Munchen (2017/18 Champions League)

Bayern 5-0 Rostov (2016/17 Champions League)

Sevilla FC record with Taylor as referee (Played 2- Won 1, Drawn 1)

Sevilla 2-0 Lazio (2018/19 Europa League)

Basel 0-0 Sevilla (2015/16 Europa League)

Which other big games (finals) has Anthony Taylor refereed?

Apart from the 2020 UEFA Super Cup, Taylor has refereed the 2017 and 2020 FA Cup finals (both Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea), the 2015 League Cup final (Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham) and the 2018 Championship playoff final (Fulham 1-0 Aston Villa)

Click here to see predicted lineups for Bayern vs Sevilla Super Cup 2020.