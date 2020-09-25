“Heroes without a prize”- Spanish newspaper front page headline & reaction to Sevilla Super Cup loss

Here is look at the headlines and the front page reaction from the big Spanish newspapers today ( 25 September, 2020) following Sevilla’s 2-1 extra time Super Cup loss to Bayern Munich.
“Heroes without a prize” was Diario AS’ headline on 25 September, 2020
Diario de Sevilla frontpage reaction to Bayern 2-1 Sevilla Supercopa loss
Marca paper front page reaction to Sevilla vs Bayern SuperCup
Marca went with “Honor” as their headline, calling the Sevilla performance “heroic”
