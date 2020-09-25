Lionel Messi farewell message to Luis Suarez 2020 | Messi says goodbye to Suarez; blasts Bartomeu in IG message | English Translation & Transcript

Here is Lionel Messi’s farewell message to Luis Suarez on social media site Instagram. Messi wrote the original message in Spanish, and said that Suarez deserved a better farewell and shouldn’t have been kicked out the way he was, but he was no longer surprised “at this point”, essentially referring to the Barcelona board and Bartomeu.

Deserved to be fired isn’t quite in the literal sense, but the rough message is that Suarez deserved a better farewell given his contributions to Barca.

