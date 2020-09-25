Newspaper player ratings Bayern Munich 2-1 Sevilla Super Cup 2020 24 September

By Soccer Blog | Sep 25, 2020

Here is a look at the newspaper player ratings for Bayern Munich vs Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup on 24 September, 2020 from the German and Spanish newspapers. Bayern triumphed 2-1 thanks to Javi Martinez’s extra time strike.

Bild newspaper player ratings FC Bayern-Sevilla (1 is the best, 6 is the worst)

Bayern vs Sevilla SuperCup Ratings Bild 2020

Diario de Sevilla Spain player ratings for Bayern vs Sevilla

The local Seville paper thought Joan Jordan was the pick of the Sevilla players on the evening. They were also not very happy with the performance of Anthony, the referee for this Super Cup match.

Diario de Sevilla player ratings FCB Sevilla Super Cup

Sport newspaper player ratings Bayern Munchen Sevilla

Sport thought Sevilla were the better team on the night, and gave them a higher rating than Bayern.

FC Bayern Sevilla Player Ratings 2020 Sport Newspaper

Diario AS player ratings Bayern Sevilla 2-1

Player Ratings Bayern Sevilla Supercopa AS

