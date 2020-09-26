Predicted Lineups Inter Fiorentina 2020 | Italian newspapers give probable starting XI | Kolarov to start?

Here is a look at the predicted lineups for Inter Milan vs Fiorentina tonight (September 26, 2020) from the big Italian newspapers. This is Inter’s first league fixture of the 20/21 season, while Fiorentina edged Torino and had both Biraghi and Castrovilli in the Team of the Week.

With Stefan de Vrij suspended, the papers seem to expect Conte to go with a back three of Kolarov, Bastoni and De Sciglio. Hakimi and Perisic are expected to be on the wings. Both Gazzetta and CdS have the same starting XI for Inter.

Edit– actual lineups- no one expected Young to start ahead of Hakimi, and Gagliardini to be on the bench.

Inter: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Bastoni, Kolarov; Young, Barella, Brozovic, Perisic; Eriksen; Lukaku, Lautaro.

ACF: Dragowski; Milenkovic, Ceccherini, Caceres; Chiesa, Amrabat, Castrovilli, Bonaventura, Biraghi; Kouame, Ribery.

Predicted Inter starting lineup vs Fiorentina 2020: Handanovic, Kolarov, Bastoni, De Sciglio, Perisic, Barella, Gagliardini, Hakimi, Eriksen, Lautaro, Lukaku

Predicted lineups Inter-Fiorentina (Corriere dello Sport)

Probable starting XI Internazionale AC Fiorentina (Gazzetta dello Sport)