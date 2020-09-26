xG West Brom Chelsea 0.75-2.39 | Expected Goals Stats & Shots Map WBA CFC

Here is a look at the xG stats from West Bromwich Albion vs Chelsea on 26 September, 2020. The game ended in a 3-3 draw- the first draw of the 20/21 Prem season. West Brom lead 3-0 at half time, but Chelsea mounted a second half comeback and snatched an equaliser in stoppage time to draw 3-3.
xG West Brom 0.75-2.39 Chelsea (Actual score WBA 3-3 Chelsea)
xG of individual goals in West Brom 3-3 Chelsea
1-0 Robinson goal xG 0.05
2-0 Robinson goal xG 0.06
3-0 Bartley goal xG 0.49
3-1 Mount goal xG 0.02
3-2 CHO goal xG 0.05
3-3 Abraham goal xG 0.69
Full time post match stats West Brom 3-3 CFC
